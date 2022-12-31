Govt announces petrol prices applicable from Jan 1

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged till January 15, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has asserted that the government has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the next 15 days.

The current prices for petrol are Rs 214.80 per litre, Rs 227.80 for High Speed Diesel (HSD), Rs 169 for Light Diesel and Rs 171.38 for Kerosene Oil.

Sources told ARY News that the government is planning to increase the levy on diesel by Rs50 per liter, which is currently being charged Rs30, to achieve the tax collection without imposing fresh taxes on masses.

Furthermore, the government has already imposed Rs 50 per litre levy on the petrol over the demand of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

It is pertinent to mention here that the coalition government on December 15 decided to cut down the petrol price by Rs 10 and diesel by Rs 7.5 respectively.

Comments