Pakistan receives another 3mn doses of Pfizer vaccine under Covax scheme

Pakistan on Thursday received another consignment of 3 million doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine from the United States via the COVAX global distribution program, bringing the total number of doses sent to Pakistan to around 8.5 million, ARY News reported.

The shipment is part of a US vaccine diplomacy effort that has sent vaccines to dozens of countries. The doses were delivered through the COVAX program, run by the World Health Organization, the official said.

The vaccine consignment has been shifted to the central warehouse of the federal Expanded Programme of Immunization (EPI) from the airport, sources said.

Around 100,600 doses of Pfizer vaccine were provided to Pakistan under the Covax programme last month.

Read: PAKISTAN RECEIVES SINOPHARM VACCINE SHIPMENT UNDER COVAX PLATFORM

The American vaccine would be administered to people with chronic diseases and weak immunity. People traveling abroad will also get the Pfizer shot.

Pakistan has so far received 5.5 million doses of Moderna, 6 million doses of Astra Zeneca, and around 400,000 doses of Pfizer through the COVAX platform, according to health department.