Pakistan pilgrims’ 2nd maximum among Umrah pilgrims visit KSA

ISLAMABAD: Above 11.2 million pilgrims have visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since beginning of the Umrah season commenced on Muharram 1, 1444 Hijri.

A total of 12,67,490 Umrah pilgrims have visited the Saudi Arabia, according to a report of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Umrah pilgrims from Indonesia, the most populous Muslim nation, ranked first among the countries which had sent the highest number of pilgrims.

Total 3,17,200 Indonesian pilgrims arrived in the holy land to perform Umrah during the ongoing season.

Pakistan came second with 195,224 pilgrims visited the Kingdom to perform Umrah.

An overwhelming majority of 880,929 Umrah pilgrims came by air, according to the Saudi Hajj and Umrah Ministry.

There are 470 Saudi companies and establishments that are licensed to provide services to the Umrah pilgrims and visitors during the 10-month Umrah season that ends on Dhul Qa’ad 29, just before the annual pilgrimage of Hajj.

Saudi Arabia has extended the Umrah visa period from one month to three months and the pilgrims are allowed to travel throughout the Kingdom during their visa period. The visa period will end before the three-month if it overlaps the Hajj season.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stressed the need for Umrah companies and establishments to commit to provide all the required service packages to the pilgrims with the aim of raising the quality of services in the sector, and facilitating the journey of the pilgrims so as to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

