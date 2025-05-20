Pakistan ‘plans’ $4.9 billion in external financing in FY2025-26

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government is preparing to secure $4.9 billion in external commercial financing for the upcoming FY2025-26, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting well-placed sources.

As per details, Pakistan government’s plan includes obtaining $2.64 billion in short-term loans from commercial banks at expected annual rate of 7 to 8 per cent and without stringent conditions or performance targets.

In addition, $2.27 billion is proposed to be raised through long-term borrowing from commercial banks.

The Pakistan government is aiming to tap four prominent international commercial banks for this purpose.

Efforts are underway to secure $1.1 billion from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), while proposals are also in place to obtain $500 million each from Standard Chartered Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank.

Furthermore, a commercial guarantee is expected to be secured for a $500 million loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as part of the external financing strategy.

Sources further noted that the IMF has set a target for Pakistan to raise its foreign exchange reserves to $13.9 billion by the end of June.

The State Bank’s net reserves of $14 billion would be sufficient to cover three months of imports.

