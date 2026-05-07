Pakistan Plans Digital Issuance of Passports

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports of Pakistan have plans to expand digital public services, aiming to allow citizens to access passport and identity-related facilities from home through mobile applications.

This was discussed during a meeting of Director General Immigration and Passports Muhammad Ali Randhawa and NADRA Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar at NADRA headquarters.

Both sides review ways of modernising and integrating Pakistan’s immigration and identity management systems.

In the meeting, it was emphasized that citizens should be provided with facilities at home through modern technology, so that they can easily avail various services related to passports and identity documents through a mobile app.

Proposals included online applications, digital verification systems, and faster processing of passport and identification services.

Officials believe that a unified digital system could reduce the need for citizens to visit government offices repeatedly and improve overall service delivery.