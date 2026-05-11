Pakistan plans major tariff cuts at Gwadar Port

The Pakistan government has decided to announce major tariff cuts at Gwadar Port to boost business activities.

The tariff cut was announced by Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry aimed at increasing international transit and trans-shipment traffic.

The minister said berthing charges for container vessels at the port would be reduced by 25 per cent, while port charges for international trans-shipment containers would be cut by 40 per cent.

He further announced that port charges for transit container cargo would be reduced by up to 31 per cent. In addition, a one-month free storage facility for general cargo has also been introduced.

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said substantial relief had been provided to vessels carrying transit and trans-shipment cargo, adding that the new incentives were among the most attractive offered by any national port in the country.

He stated that the government had begun implementing its policy of transforming Gwadar into a regional logistics hub. According to the minister, the revised tariff structure is expected to significantly reduce operational costs for shipping lines.

The minister added that increased cargo handling activity at Gwadar Port could accelerate economic activity and create new employment opportunities, particularly within the logistics sector.

Chairman Gwadar Port Noorul Haq Baloch said the new tariff structure would help promote trade and was expected to generate more job opportunities across Balochistan.