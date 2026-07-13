Pakistan is in discussions with Netflix and other global streaming platforms to create more opportunities for local films and television productions, while simultaneously working on a state-backed over-the-top (OTT) platform to showcase Pakistani stories worldwide.

In a statement shared on Sunday, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal announced said the initiative is part of the government’s Uraan Pakistan strategy, which identifies the country’s creative and cultural industries as key contributors to future export growth.

He said Pakistani dramas and films have gained increasing international recognition, making the entertainment sector an important avenue for expanding Pakistan’s cultural and economic presence abroad.

“Recognizing our massive export potential, the Government of Pakistan is currently in talks with Netflix and other global streaming giants to adjust the regional framework,” Iqbal said.

“Our goal is clear: secure an equitable share of space and open sustainable partnership avenues for Pakistani creators.”

Alongside discussions with international streaming services, the minister revealed that the government is also developing Pakistan’s own independent OTT platform to promote local productions to global audiences.

“We aren’t just waiting for a seat at their table,” he said. “The government is actively working toward developing Pakistan’s very own independent OTT platform to champion our stories globally.”

Iqbal argued that major streaming platforms have long been influenced by regional political dynamics, which he said have limited the visibility of Pakistani content despite its popularity in several international markets.

Although he did not specify which countries he was referring to, his remarks come amid longstanding cultural restrictions between Pakistan and India.