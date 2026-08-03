Pakistan 'plans' to introduce Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority 

The Ministry of National Health Services is considering introducing an Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority (IHRA) Ordinance as part of efforts to strengthen the capital’s healthcare regulatory framework, ARY News reported on Monday, citing well-placed sources.

Sources said the ministry has begun working on the proposed ordinance and has also decided to amend the Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority Act after initiating a comprehensive review of the existing legislation.

The proposed changes are aimed at aligning the IHRA’s legal framework with modern regulatory requirements and improving the authority’s governance and operational structure.

The development comes amid reported differences between the Ministry of Health and the IHRA Board over the appointment of the authority’s chief executive officer (CEO).

According to sources, the IHRA Board declined to hand over the acting charge of CEO to Dr Zaeem, despite the ministry extending his temporary appointment for a third time on July 27.

Instead, the board assigned the acting charge of CEO to Dr Rataba, highlighting the ongoing disagreement over the authority’s leadership.

No official statement has yet been issued by the Ministry of Health or the IHRA regarding the proposed legislative changes or the reported differences over the CEO’s appointment.

Read more: Nationwide thyroid drug recall: Major pharmaceuticals recall select Levothyroxine dosage strengths

Earlier, major Pharmaceuticals initiated a voluntary nationwide recall for select lot numbers and dosage strengths of levothyroxine sodium tablets.

The recall, initiated on July 13, 2026, and classified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a Class II recall, stems from testing concerns that affected batches are subpotent—meaning the tablets may contain less active hormone ingredient than specified, reducing their therapeutic effectiveness.

The recall includes 12 product lines across seven dosage strengths, packaged in unit-dose blister cartons distributed nationwide out of Indianapolis (with additional distribution by Cardinal Health):