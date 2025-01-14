ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said Pakistan plans to launch Panda bonds by June 2025, ARY News reported.

The issuance of these bonds is aimed at paying off external debts and improving Pakistan’s credit rating.

During an interview with South China Morning Post, Aurangzeb highlighted the importance of Chinese investment in ensuring Pakistan’s economic stability.

“Pakistan is aiming to issue Panda Bonds by June, targeting the collection of $200–250 million from Chinese investors. Discussions are underway with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for guarantees.”

Pakistan fiannce minister said that the government is determined to upgrade its credit rating to single B in the coming months.

Read more: Pakistan eyes Panda Bond return

Commenting on the CPEC, Aurangzeb said Pakistan seeks greater collaboration with China in the next phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The finance minister urged Chinese private enterprises and export industries to invest in Pakistan, highlighting the country’s potential as an export hub for major Chinese corporations.

Measures will be taken to bolster the security of Chinese companies operating in Pakistan, the Pakistan finance minister said.

“China’s investment and partnership are pivotal for Pakistan’s economic growth and stability, especially as we navigate through challenging times,” the finance minister concluded.