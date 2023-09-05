27.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Advertisement -

Pakistan plans to repatriate illegally residing foreigners

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the repatriation of foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

He was chairing a meeting on law and order situation in the country here, which was attended by senior officials from the police, security agencies, and the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

During the meeting, the caretaker interior minister vowed to tackle the illegal immigration issue and provide foolproof security to the foreigners.

The minister said that maintaining law and order was the top priority of the government and that miscreant activities by any individual or group would not be tolerated.

He directed the authorities to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the return of foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan. Bugti also ordered completion of the action plan to open three more border crossings on the Pakistan-Iran border.

The minister stressed the need to clearly define the scope of police and security agencies in order to improve their performance.

He also directed the authorities to provide state-of-the-art training and resources to the civil armed forces.

Regarding the security of foreigners, the minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct by finalizing it.

He also ordered the provision of all possible facilities to visa applicants for business and investment. The minister called another meeting next week to review the implementation of the National Action Plan.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.