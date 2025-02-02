Pakistan plans to shift 30% vehicles to electric power by 2030

Pakistan is planning to shift at least 30 per cent of vehicles to electric power by 20230.

The rules and regulations are being implemented for the first time in the country to promote Electric Vehicles Charging Stations and Electric Vehicles industry with the facilitation of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

With the support of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Pakistan plans to run 30 percent of its vehicles on electric power by 2030.

The development of infrastructure development to this effect includes the manufacturing of EV vehicles, motorcycles and establishing charging stations.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has also announced 44 percent reduction in electricity rates for EV charging stations.

Similarly, the fifteen-day swift registration process for charging stations will also be helpful for domestic and foreign investors.

Under a major government initiative, converting ten million motorcycles to EVs will saves six billion dollars annually.

Adoption of EV technology will also boost local industry and save foreign exchange.

The establishment of EV infrastructure is expected to improve environment due to reduction in carbon emissions.

Earlier, the Senate was informed that the Pakistan government is encouraging the use of electric vehicles in order to protect the environment and reduce dependence on imported fuel.

Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar told the House during Question Hour that thirty electric buses had been imported from China. These buses were stationed at Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad where state of the art charging facilities have been made available.