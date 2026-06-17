Pakistan players' central contract categories to remain confidential: reports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has opted not to disclose players’ central contract categories following an overhaul on Monday.

A day earlier, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi revealed the new framework during a press conference.

The revamped model replaces the traditional A, B, C and D categories with a five-track system that classifies players according to their role, format specialisation and stage of development.

Under the new framework, Track AB will consist of Pakistan’s premier multi-format cricketers who feature in both Test and One-Day International cricket. These players may also be selected for T20Is but will primarily be recognised for their contributions in the longer formats.

Track A has been created specifically for red-ball specialists, with the PCB aiming to strengthen Test cricket by providing additional incentives and allowing players greater opportunities to participate in overseas first-class competitions.

Track BC will include core white-ball cricketers who form part of Pakistan’s ODI and T20I setup, while Track C is reserved for T20 specialists and franchise players, offering them increased flexibility to compete in domestic and international leagues around national commitments.

Meanwhile, Track D will serve as a development category featuring emerging cricketers identified through the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and Pakistan’s domestic pathway system.

According to the reports, the categories of the central contracts to be awarded to each player in the future will not be disclosed. The change is due to a matter of selection rather than a fixed public detail.

The document reportedly says that the categories will be reviewed in each cycle, with one report quoting the document as saying: “The board will not disclose the number of contracts in each track. The count and allocation of contracts are decisions made each cycle and are not fixed public figures.”

The report further states that centrally contracted players are limited to a set number of domestic matches, depending on their category, as part of the board’s policy to make domestic cricket compulsory.

Additionally, the PCB has reportedly told players they will play five first-class and 10 List-A matches. The national cricketers have also been advised to make themselves available for domestic cricket if there are no international assignments.