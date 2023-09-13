PM House’s unpaid electricity bill is Rs9819

ISLAMABAD: While the public is grappling with hefty electricity bills, the residence of the caretaker prime minister is also in default of Rs 9,819 in terms of electricity bills, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per the details, the Pakistani public is reeling under the weight of exorbitant electricity bills and unable to pay the bills on time, while the Power bill of Prime Minister’s residence received an astonishingly low.

On the other hand, various ministries, divisions, and government departments are grappling with staggering Power bills, with several ministries having unpaid bills amounting to millions.

Sources have revealed that the Foreign Office has unpaid bills of over Rs. 143.281 million, while various ministries owe over Rs. 98.367 million, the Cabinet Division has unpaid bills exceeding Rs. 49.720 million, and the Finance Division and other departments have outstanding bills of over Rs. 49.972 million.

It has also been reported that the Sindh House has unpaid bills exceeding Rs. 6.653 million, while the Punjab House has electricity bills of over Rs. 5.120 million.

The Foreign Service Academy is responsible for unpaid bills amounting to over Rs. 4.136 million, and the National Library has Power bills exceeding Rs. 1.290 million.