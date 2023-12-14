27.9 C
Ready to fight 300 battles for Kashmir: PM Kakar

MUZAFFARABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar on Thursday said that people of Pakistan are ready to fight 300 battles for Kashmir if a war be imposed upon them over this burning issue by the enemy, ARY News reported.

PM Kakar, while addressing the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly, reiterated that Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein and that the country will continue “diplomatic and moral” support to Kashmiris in the struggle for their right to self-determination.

He categorically condemned both the Indian move to revoke Article 370 in India-Occupied Kashmir and the Indian Supreme Court’s recent move to validate the Modi government’s arbitrary move and said that only Kangaroo courts come up with such verdicts favoring the tyrants.

PM Kakar maintained that people of Kashmir are not the only ones bearing injustices of Indian government and Indian agency RAW but today, Indian terror activities have spread to West and Sikh separatists are being targeted in Canada and US.

He was of the view that the sacrifices of the brave people of Kashmir will not go in vain and the day is not far away when the whole of Kashmir will be liberated from Indian occupation.

Pakistan Rejects Indian Supreme Court’s Verdict on IIOJK 

