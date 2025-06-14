Iran reserves self-defence right under UN charter, PM Shehbaz says in conversation with President Pezeshkian

Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with the people and the government of the brotherly country against Israel’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression.

According to a press statement issued here, the prime minster strongly condemned Israeli attacks against Iran that violated its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and were in complete defiance of the UN Charter and international law.

“Iran had the right to self-defence, as provided under Article 51 of the UN Charter,” PM Shehbaz added in conversation with the president of Iran.

While expressing heartfelt condolences to President Pezeshkian over the loss of precious lives in the attacks, the prime minister recalled Pakistan’s support to Iran at the UN Security Council’s emergency meeting, held on Friday.

The prime minster denounced Israel’s blatant provocations and adventurism as a grave threat to regional and global peace and stability. He also strongly condemned Israel’s unabated genocidal campaign against the valiant Palestinians, carried out with complete impunity.

PM Shehbaz urged the international community and the United Nations to take urgent and credible steps to put an end to Israel’s aggressive behavior and its illegal actions. He said that Pakistan is fully committed to promoting peace in the region and stood ready to play its role in this context.

President Pezeshkian thanked the prime minister for Pakistan’s support and solidarity with Iran at this difficult time, particularly at the UN Security Council.

The Iranian president said this gesture is reflective of the close and brotherly relations between the two countries. He apprised the prime minister about Iran’s perspective on the crisis with Israel and urged the international community, particularly the Islamic countries, to work together closely to counter these threats.

“Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact,” the statement read.

Earlier in a post on X, PM Shehbaz strongly condemning Israel’s attack on Iran and said that this highly irresponsible act is deeply alarming and risked further instability in an already volatile region.

“I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, today’s unprovoked attack on Iran by Israel…This grave and highly irresponsible act is deeply alarming and risks further de-stabilising an already volatile region,” he wrote on X.

The prime minister urged the international community and the United Nations to take urgent steps to prevent any further escalation that could imperil regional and global peace.