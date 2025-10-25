Pakistan, Poland agree to share information to counter terrorist threats

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Poland have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors and agreed to share information to counter terrorist threats.

According to a joint statement issued after talks between the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan and Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, the Polish minister paid an official visit to Pakistan from October 23 to 24, 2025.

The visit was described as a significant step towards enhancing diplomatic ties and promoting peace, stability, and economic prosperity in both countries and their respective regions.

Both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining regular high-level contacts to deepen political dialogue and expand mutually beneficial initiatives, particularly in economic cooperation. It was agreed that bilateral political consultations would be held annually.

The two ministers also agreed to continue mutual support in elections to international organizations and encouraged stronger parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.

During the talks, the Polish side briefed on the war in Ukraine, while the Pakistani side highlighted the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Both ministers underlined the need to increase and balance bilateral trade, diversify the trade basket, and facilitate broader market access. They also supported initiatives to strengthen business-to-business (B2B) cooperation, including trade missions and participation in exhibitions and conferences.

Reaffirming their unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the two sides stressed that no state should provide safe haven to individuals or groups involved in financing, planning, supporting, or executing terrorist acts.

They called for the firm implementation of relevant UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, as well as the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, and agreed to enhance the exchange of information and best practices between their respective institutions to counter terrorist threats.