No Change in Pakistan’s Policy Toward Israel, says Ishaq Dar

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Friday that Islamabad remains firmly committed to its longstanding position on Palestine and Gaza, stressing that there can be no change in Pakistan’s policy toward Israel without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Speaking at a press conference at the Pakistani Embassy in Washington following talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Dar said Pakistan has consistently maintained the same stance in international forums, including at meetings held at the United Nations.

“Israel must first make progress toward the establishment of an independent Palestinian state,” Dar said.

Dar also said the United States had appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions between Washington and Tehran. According to him, Rubio acknowledged Pakistan’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

The foreign minister said Pakistan and the United States agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, security and counterterrorism. He added that he had invited Rubio to visit Pakistan and expressed hope that the U.S. secretary of state would travel to Islamabad later this year.

Dar said Pakistan is playing a mediating role in efforts to promote peace in the Middle East and therefore could not disclose details of ongoing diplomatic discussions. He noted that both the United States and Iran view Pakistan’s efforts positively.

He added that Qatar, Oman and several other countries had expressed interest in hosting negotiations, but Pakistan was given an important role in the process because of its close and friendly relations with all parties involved.

The two sides also discussed strengthening bilateral ties and advancing them toward a broader strategic partnership, Dar said. Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to working together to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region.