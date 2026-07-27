ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s population is projected to surpass 300 million by 2030 and reach around 390 million by 2050, the Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives was informed on Monday.

Director General (DG) Health at the Ministry of National Health Services, Dr. Abdul Wali Khan, briefed the committee on population growth trends and ongoing initiatives to address the issue.

The meeting was held under the chairpersonship of Senator Quratulain Marri, where officials discussed population control measures, the National Action Plan, and the delayed Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey (PDHS).

The committee was informed that despite the passage of eight years, the demographic and health survey, which was supposed to be completed within five years, has not yet been conducted.

Officials said the absence of the survey had created difficulties in obtaining accurate and quantified population data.

The committee was briefed that Rs2 billion had been allocated under the National Action Plan for population control initiatives. Under the programme, around 11 million contraceptive products were purchased in 2022; however, a significant quantity remains unused and is still available in the market.

The committee expressed concern over the delay in completing the Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey and directed authorities to complete the survey by June.

Read more: PM forms National Population Council to address growing population

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif constituted the National Population Council (NPC) to formulate national-level policies and oversee measures to address Pakistan’s rising population through an integrated strategy.

According to a government notification, the prime minister will chair the council, which includes the chief ministers of all four provinces, the prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

The council will also include federal ministers for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives; Finance and Revenue; Federal Education and Professional Training; Law and Justice; Information and Broadcasting; Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony; and National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.