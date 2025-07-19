Government hands over electricity bill distribution to Pakistan Post

ISLAMABAD: The government has officially handed over the responsibility of distributing electricity bills to Pakistan Post across the country, ARY News reported.

According to reports, initially, the distribution will begin on a trial basis, with Pakistan Post employees delivering bills in one sub-division of each DISCO (Distribution Company).

If the pilot project proves successful, the initiative will be gradually expanded to cover all regions.

Talks are currently ongoing with K-Electric to include it in the bill distribution plan as well.

The officials added that within six months, Pakistan Post will be fully responsible for distributing electricity bills nationwide.

In the final phase, the postal department will also take over the printing of the bills.

Instructions regarding the new role in bill distribution have already been sent to all Postmaster Generals across the country.

In other news, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), under the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, has for the first time in Pakistan’s history introduced the Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Custom Clearance and Risk Management System (RMS).

During a meeting chaired by the prime minister held here to review the ongoing reforms measures by the FBR, it was informed that under this new system, estimation of cost and nature of goods during import and export will be conducted by Artificial Intelligence and BOTs.

The new risk management system, based on modern technology, will continuously improve through automation using machine learning, along with the movement of goods, the meeting was told.

“During the initial testing of the new system, over 92% improved performance was observed.”

The briefing showed that in initial testing, not only was 83% more Goods Declarations (GD) determined for tax collection, but goods clearance through the green channel also increased two and a half times.