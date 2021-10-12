Pakistan Post moves up five places in world ranking

Pakistan Post has moved up five places from 67th to 62nd position in the Universal Postal Union (the global organization of postal services) World Rankings 2021.

The global organization of postal services “the Universal Postal Union (UPU)” has released its 2021 rankings of 168 countries bearing postal services.

According to a state-run news agency, Pakistan Post has improved international ranking by 32 places during the last three years from 94 positions to 62. However, in 2018, Pakistan Post was at 92 positions.

The UPU Report examined the state of postal development around the world in 2021, building on the Integrated Index for Postal Development (2IPD) which currently ranks 168 countries across four dimensions: reliability, reach, relevance and resilience.

It may be mentioned here that during this period, the national postal department has also increased its revenue by Rs 5billion and successfully reduced its annual deficit in a record development.

With the completion of Pakistan Post’s digital franchises and digitization, not only the standard of service to the public rather its global ranking would be further improved.

The postal department is eyeing the top 5 in the world till next year and this task will be accomplished with hard work, said Director General of the department.

