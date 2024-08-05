Pakistan Post’s parcel service to US remains suspended

The Pakistan Post’s parcel booking service to the United States (US) remains suspended from a month, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The suspension has led to significant disruptions for e-commerce sellers, resulting in order cancellations and impacting the trade of Pakistani products in the US market.

Sources indicate that the suspension is due to non-payment of compensation to American shipping companies. However, Pakistan Post has cited ‘inadequate’ packaging of parcels as the reason for the halt in services.

The situation has raised concerns among businesses relying on international shipping for their operations.

Earlier, the FIA Composite Circle Abbottabad, in a major operation, arrested four officials of the Postal Department in more than Rs. 300 million corruption cases.

According to details, four employees of Postal Department Abbottabad involved in corruption were arrested in the operation. The alleged four accused were identified as Hafeez, Waheed, Hameed and Khalil.

The arrested accused are employees of Postal Department Abbottabad. The accused were arrested after the bail was canceled by the Special Judge Central Anti-Corruption Abbottabad Court. The accused ransacked the savings accounts of GPO Abbottabad, the FIA spokesman said.