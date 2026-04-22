ISLAMABAD: Power supply situation in Pakistan has improved since 17 April, according to a spokesperson for the Power Division, citing increased electricity generation and better system stability.

The spokesperson for the power division of Pakistan has said higher water releases from dams have enabled the production of up to 5,000 megawatts of electricity during peak hours. An additional 400 megawatts from the southern region has also contributed to stabilising the national grid.

According to the spokesperson, no load management was carried out during peak night hours on 17, 18 and 19 April 2026.

On 20 April, most distribution companies implemented only one hour of load management at night, while areas of Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) and Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) experienced two-hour outages during peak night hours.

However, the official noted that power plants with a combined capacity of 5,500 megawatts remain offline due to a shortage of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Electricity generation from these plants is expected to resume once LNG supplies are restored.

Despite the overall improvement, the spokesperson said load management would continue in areas with high electricity theft and system losses. Such measures, the official added, are part of policy and are not directly linked to peak demand management.