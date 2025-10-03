Pakistan prepare spin trap for South Africa Tests

Pakistan are looking to start of the ICC Test Championship cycle in style against the defending champions South Africa, as they prepare spin-friendly tracks for the upcoming series.

The series will commence from October 12 in Lahore, which is expected to be spinner’s paradise.

Reports suggested that conditions have been designed to favor spinners, with the touring Proteas expected to face a stern test of their batting technique.

Pakistan team, which is preparing at the same venue, was busy in drills as per conditions.

After two days of net sessions, the squad began a two-day practice match on Thursday to simulate match scenarios. The training camp, which started last week, will continue until October 8.

This will be South Africa’s first red-ball assignment in Pakistan since January 2021, when they lost 2-0 to the hosts.

On September 30, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced its squad, which features three uncapped players — pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir, and left-arm spinner Faisal Akram.

The first Test will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from October 12 to 16, while the second Test is scheduled for the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

Following the Test series, both sides will play a three-match T20I series from October 28 to November 1 in Rawalpindi and Lahore, before concluding the tour with a three-match ODI series in Faisalabad from November 4 to 8.