Sana Mir responds to Indian media backlash over ‘Azad Kashmir’ remarks

Former Pakistan women’s cricket captain Sana Mir has strongly dismissed criticism from Indian media over her reference to “Azad Kashmir” during live commentary at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, calling the uproar “unfortunate and unnecessary.”

The controversy began during match between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Thursday, when she mentioned cricketer Natalia Pervaiz’s hometown as Azad Kashmir.

Indian outlets immediately jumped in and accused her of politicising the broadcast and urged the ICC to take action.

Rahul Rawat of India Today, AajTak, and Sports Tak posted on X: “Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir has stirred a hornet’s nest by bringing up the Kashmir issue during live commentary today… The ICC is expected to act against Sana Mir.”

Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir has stirred a hornet’s nest by bringing up the ‘ Kashmir’ issue during live commentary today. She referred to a Pakistan player as hailing from ‘Azad Kashmir.’ India is the host for this Women’s World Cup and the ICC is expected to act against… — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) October 2, 2025

Senior journalist Vikrant Gupta echoed the sentiment, tagging ICC and BCCI officials while demanding “stern action” against Mir.

🚨Sports Tak Journalist Vikrant Gupta & Rawat talks about Sana Mir controversy in Live ICC women’s World Cup.🚨(Sports Tak). Former Pakistan women’s Cricketer & Commentor Sana Mir has stirred a hornet’s nest by bringing up the “Azad Kashmir” issue in live ICC women’s World Cup… pic.twitter.com/Vkz1SqHrHM — MANU. (@IMManu_18) October 2, 2025

Fueling the debate further, Natalia Pervaiz’s Cricinfo profile — which initially listed her birthplace as Bandala, Azad Jammu and Kashmir — was later updated to Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Breaking her silence, Mir took to X to clarify: “It’s unfortunate how things are being blown out of proportion. My comment about a Pakistan player’s hometown was only meant to highlight the challenges she faced and her incredible journey. Please don’t politicise it.”

She emphasised that her words carried no political agenda: “As commentators, we focus on the sport, teams, and players, telling inspiring stories of grit and perseverance. There is no malice in my heart or intention to hurt sentiments.”

It’s unfortunate how things are being blown out of proportion and people in sports are being subjected to unnecessary pressure. It is sad that this requires an explanation at public level. My comment about a Pakistan player’s hometown was only meant to highlight the challenges… pic.twitter.com/G722fLj17C — Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) October 2, 2025

Mir also shared a screenshot of Cricinfo’s original listing to back her claim. “Commentators highlight players’ journeys and struggles — that’s our role.”