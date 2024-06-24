web analytics
Pakistan produces over a million cell phones in early 2024

KARACHI: Pakistan has made significant progress in mobile phone production, with local manufacturing and assembly plants producing over 1.3 million mobile phones in the first five months of 2024, ARY News reported on Monday.

From January to May, local manufacturing and assembly plants in Pakistan collectively produced over 1.3 million mobile phones.

The country has also seen substantial export activity, with 7.6 million mobile phones manufactured and assembled in Pakistan being exported.

In May alone, local production reached 2.023 million mobile handsets, affirming the industry’s capacity to scale production effectively.

Additionally, more than 100,000 mobile sets were commercially imported in May 2024.

The composition of domestic production includes 4.98 million 2G mobile phones and 8.1 million smartphones.

