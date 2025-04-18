PTA grants license to VPN service providers under class license

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has commenced the licensing of Virtual Private Network (VPN) service providers under the Class License for the Provision of Data Services in Pakistan.

As part of this process, PTA has already granted Class Licenses to provide VPN services to three companies.

“All VPN service providers operating without a license are advised to promptly obtain the required Class License to ensure compliance with the existing regulatory framework. Timely licensing will help prevent potential service disruptions and ensure uninterrupted access for their customers,” a press statement issued here read.

Detailed information regarding the licensing process, eligibility, and application forms is available on the official PTA website: www.pta.gov.pk.

The use of VPNs is on the rise in Pakistan following the ban on X formerly known as Twitter.

The PTA had revealed that the internet slowdown in Pakistan was primarily caused by excessive Virtual Private Network (VPN) usage.

According to PTA, the increased use of VPNs has put additional pressure on the country’s bandwidth, resulting in slower internet speeds.

The telecommunication authority has sent the report to Ministry of IT, highlighting the need to enhance bandwidth to meet the growing internet demand.