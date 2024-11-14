web analytics
PTA introduces new registration portal for VPN users

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Pakistani has introduced a new registration portal for Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) aimed at ensuring a ‘secure’ environment for Pakistan’s growing IT and e-commerce sectors.

To register a VPN in Pakistan, the has categorised registration process into four distinct groups.

For Companies: Businesses are able to register their VPN connections to ensure secure internet access.

For Freelancers: Freelancers can register using an authentication letter from their employer.

For Call Centers: Call centers have the option to whitelist IP addresses to improve security and functionality.

For Video Conferencing: Companies can whitelist IP addresses to facilitate seamless communication.

Read More: PTA blocks 844,008 websites spreading obscene content

Documentation required for PTA Whitelisting:

For Companies

  • CNIC of applicant
  • Letter of Incorporation or proof of Active tax payer

For free lancers

  • CNIC of applicant
  • Letter of Authentication from employer / business concern

For call centers

  • CNIC of applicant
  • Letter of Incorporation or proof of Active tax payer
  • Call Center registration Certificate from PSEB
  • Fee in case of five or more IP addresses (including previously whitelisted IP addresses)

For video conferencing

  • CNIC of applicant letter of Incorporation / letter from Government organizations /companies
  • Fee in case of five or more IP addresses (including previously whitelisted IP addresses)

How to register online

The applicants may visit the PTA portal to apply for registration or IP whitelisting.

Registration/Whitelisting fee

To register for the VPN, the PTA clarified that there is no fee for VPN registration; however, a fee is required for whitelisting five or more IPs.

