PTA blocks 844,008 websites spreading obscene content

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked websites that spread profane and obscene content, ARY News reported.

As per details, it has so far blocked over one hundred thousand blasphemous URLs and 844,008 obscene websites.

In a separate development, the government of Pakistan started blocking unregistered Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) in firewall trial.

The unregistered VPNs were blocked temporarily for white-listing. The sources within the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) termed unregistered VPNs a ‘security risk’ for Pakistan, as they can be used to access ‘sensitive information.’

PTA has urged businesses—such as IT companies, software houses, freelancers, and banks—to register their IP addresses to ensure continued VPN access and uninterrupted internet services for authorized users. Those registering must provide information about their intended use and specify their business activities.

It is to be noted that the PTA started registration of VPNs in 2010 and so far around 20,500 VPNs have been registered, the sources said.