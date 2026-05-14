Pakistan, Qatar discuss strategic energy storage cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and Qatar’s Ambassador to Pakistan Ali bin Mubarak Al-Khater on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral energy cooperation and ensuring stable LNG supplies to Pakistan.

The meeting focused on expressing Pakistan’s gratitude to the State of Qatar for facilitating timely LNG supplies and enhancing coordination for future energy cooperation, particularly in the area of strategic storage, said a news release.

During the meeting, the petroleum minister thanked Qatar for its continued support in providing LNG cargoes at a critical time when Pakistan was facing challenges due to congestion in the Strait of Hormuz and rising summer power demand.

He said Pakistan highly valued Qatar’s cooperation, describing it as a reflection of the strong brotherly ties between the two countries.

Ali Pervaiz Malik said he had remained in constant contact with Qatar’s Minister of Energy, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, regarding LNG shipments, adding that two LNG cargoes had successfully reached Pakistan as a result of close coordination.

He said Pakistan would continue working closely with Qatar to ensure uninterrupted LNG supplies, adding that Islamabad preferred securing energy supplies from friendly countries through cooperation and necessary approvals while avoiding risks to life and property.

He added that efforts were underway to arrange additional gas supplies in line with national energy requirements.

Ambassador Ali bin Mubarak Al-Khater reaffirmed Qatar’s support for Pakistan and said Doha had directed him to extend all possible facilitation to help meet Pakistan’s energy needs.

He said the support reflected the deep-rooted relationship between the leadership of the two brotherly countries and also appreciated Pakistan’s mediation efforts and constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability.

The petroleum minister said the prevailing regional conflict highlighted the need for stronger preparedness and resilience.

He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government was formulating a comprehensive energy security policy aimed at protecting Pakistan against external disruptions.

Earlier, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik met with Kuwait’s Ambassador Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi. Both sides agreed to explore opportunities for establishing strategic petroleum storage facilities in Pakistan and expanding cooperation in the energy sector.