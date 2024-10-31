Pakistan, Qatar discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that his visit to Qatar would further solidify the strong bonds of friendship, mutual respect, and cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar, bringing mutual benefit to both nations.

He expressed these views during an extensive and productive meeting with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani in Doha today.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed avenues to further strengthen bilateral relations, particularly focusing on enhancing cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, energy, and cultural exchange.

The PM acknowledged Qatar’s contributions to Pakistan’s economic growth and expressed his gratitude for Qatar’s continued support in various sectors.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to deepening economic ties and emphasized the potential for expanded collaboration. He also thanked his Qatari counterpart for hosting a large number of Pakistani diaspora who act as a human bridge between the two brotherly countries.

The two leaders discussed global and regional issues, underscoring the need for peaceful solutions and mutual cooperation to address challenges.

Shehbaz Sharif also commended Qatar’s principled stance on the Gaza conflict and its persistent efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

He praised Qatar’s humanitarian initiatives and diplomatic engagements aimed at resolving the conflict and easing the suffering of the people of Gaza.

The Prime Minister appreciated Qatar’s role as a facilitator of dialogue and an advocate for a just resolution to regional conflicts, recognizing its efforts as vital to promoting lasting peace in the Middle East.

During the meeting, the Qatari Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s strategic importance in the region and expressed his enthusiasm for strengthening ties with Pakistan in line with Qatar’s vision for economic growth and regional stability.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of continuing high-level exchanges to promote understanding, foster cooperation, and identify new areas for growth.

The Prime Minister of Qatar showed his resolve to work with Pakistan for peace in the region including Afghanistan.

Shehbaz Sharif extended an invitation to Qatari investors to explore Pakistan’s diverse economic sectors, including agriculture, Information Technology, and tourism.

He outlined the Pakistani government’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for foreign investors and discussed potential incentives to facilitate their entry into the Pakistani market.