Pakistan, Qatar vow to strengthen security partnership

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Qatar have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding security cooperation, strengthening institutional ties between their interior ministries, and working together to promote regional peace and stability.

The understanding was reached during a high-level meeting between Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Qatar’s Interior Minister and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The two ministers held detailed discussions on enhancing cooperation in various security-related areas and explored ways to further deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Both sides emphasized the importance of continued engagement between their interior ministries to address shared security challenges and agreed to strengthen coordination in matters related to internal security.

Regional developments and the evolving security environment also came under discussion, with both sides stressing the need for greater cooperation to promote peace, stability, and collective security.

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Speaking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan remains committed to expanding cooperation with Qatar in security and other areas of mutual interest. He added that stronger institutional coordination would further enhance the longstanding relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Naqvi also expressed condolences to his Qatari counterpart over the passing of his father, former Amir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. He paid tribute to the late leader’s role in Qatar’s development and modernization, acknowledging his contribution to the country’s progress.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani reiterated Qatar’s strong commitment to its relations with Pakistan, saying Doha attaches great importance to bilateral ties and will continue working with Islamabad to expand cooperation in areas of common interest.