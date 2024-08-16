Quetta reports another Congro virus case

A new case of Congo virus has been reported in Quetta, with a 42-year-old patient admitted to Fatima Jinnah Hospital’s isolation ward, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting hospital administration.

A 42-year-old woman is being treated at Fatima Jinnah Hospital’s isolation ward, the hospital said

This is the 20th case of the Congo virus reported in Balochistan this year, while four people have lost their lives in 2024 so far.

The provincial capital of Balochistan also reported a Congo virus case, yesterday (Thursday).

Earlier, an 18-year-old boy who was diagnosed with Congo virus died in Peshawar.

The patient was admitted to Khyber Teaching Hospital on May 17 and tested positive for Congo virus on May 18.

Sources said that the patient had been experiencing symptoms such as high fever, body aches, and vomiting, and had recently traveled to Punjab to purchase animals.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Institute of Health (NIH) issued advisories for the prevention and control of CCHF.

In the wake of high disease transmission, it is imperative to be vigilant about the situation and take steps to interrupt the transmission of CCHF.

It explained that CCHF is caused by tick-borne Nairovirus. Animals such as cattle, goats, sheep and hares are carriers of this virus, which is transmitted to people by tick bites or through contact with infected blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter.