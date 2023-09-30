Pakistan Railway rejects news about stealing of carriages

KARACHI: Pakistan Railway has rebutted the news circulating on media regarding stealing of railway carriages, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Pakistan Railway said a tender for 542 railway carriages was issued in 2017 under which 521 were awarded to bidders while the remaining 21 were kept in yard due to obliteration of their wagon numbers.

It further said these carriages are still in the yard and can be shown to the media.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Railways suspended six officials in connection with the derailment of the Hazara Express near Nawabshah that left at least 30 people dead.

The Pakistan Railways’ administration suspended six officials, including two 18-grade officials, after a departmental probe into the crash revealed that missing fishplates and a damaged track caused the derailment of the Hazara Express.

Horrible train accident

At least 30 people were dead and over 100 sustained injuries when 10 bogies of Hazara Express traveling from Karachi to Rawalpindi derailed near Nawab Shah.

Railway officials reported that the tragic incident occurred near Sahara Railway Station, located between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah when the Hazara Express was en route from Karachi.

The derailment resulted in 10 bogies veering off the tracks, leading to chaos and injuries among the passengers on board.

The injured and bodies were transferred to People Medical University (PMU) Hospital in Nawabshah.