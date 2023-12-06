Railways all set to go solar

Pakistan Railways is all set to switch its entire stations’ power network including major railway stations, offices, workshops, and factories to solar systems in different phases which would help to save billions of rupees for the department.

“The step is expected to save Rs. 1.8 billion in the first phase to the department, later on, more stations, offices, and other facilities will be added in the subsequent phases,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told state-run news agency.

Initially, in the first phase, he said that Pakistan Railways wanted to switch around 99 formations, including major railway stations, nine divisional headquarters, and other vital offices, to solar power.

He said Pakistan Railways is going to hire the services of the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) to convert its network to a solar system.

The official said that the department has decided to shift the railway network to solar energy to eliminate the economic burden of Pakistan Railways.

To a question, the official said that Pakistan Railways is also planning to lay fibre optics cables along the entire railway tracks across the country, in a joint venture with private sector investors to generate more revenue for the organization.

“Pakistan Railways has around 7,791 kilometres railway network across the country which will not only help the department to improve its financial condition but also attract investors’ attention,” he added.

He said the matter also came under discussion during a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), in which the Ministry of Railways pointed out that the department was offering an excellent opportunity for laying fibre optics cables along its track for digital connectivity across the county.

The official said with the average assets and hefty pension bills, Pakistan Railways contended, but its financial health was deteriorating, and unless new revenue sources were identified, the reliance on government subsidy would keep on growing.