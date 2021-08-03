Covid-19: Train journey to get costlier for unvaccinated passengers

ISLAMABAD: If your are planning to travel by train then you must get yourself inoculated against coronavirus at the earliest to avoid paying a 10 per cent Covid surcharge.

Pakistan Railways on Tuesday put out a notification, calling for a 10pc Covid surcharge to be levied on unvaccinated passengers from September 1 to make up for “the heavy cost” the department is bearing on account of 70% occupancy and additional sanitization.

Besides, the railways said unvaccinated passengers aged above 20 years will not be allowed to travel by trains without showing their vaccination certificates from Jan 1, 2022 and there will be a complete ban on travel without vaccination from April 1, 2022.

The railways will set up vaccination centres at all major stations, including Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Rohri.

All PR employees have been given until August 31 to get themselves inoculated against the deadly virus with a warning that their salaries will be withheld in case of failure to get vaccinated.