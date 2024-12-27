Pakistan Railways announces major relief for passengers in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways took an important decision for the convenience of the passengers in Karachi who have been struggling with massive traffic jams, ARY News reported.

A religious party has been holding protests and sit-ins on major roads in the city for three consecutive days, causing massive traffic jams across the city.

Both tracks of the road from Gurumandir to Numaish Chowrangi are temporarily closed to traffic due to an ongoing protest, causing severe traffic congestion on the surrounding roads, and lengthy queues of vehicles.

Similarly, Abu al-Hasan Isfahani Road near Abbas Town is completely blocked in both directions.

Meanwhile, the University Road near Metro Shopping Center towards NIPA and Shahrah-e-Faisal leading to Kala Chhapra Malir are also closed.

The railway passengers are facing difficulty reaching the Cantt and City railway stations.

In a bid to ease the difficulties faced by passengers, Pakistan Railways added two additional stops for all the trains departing from Karachi to other parts of the country.

Pakistan Railways’ officials said that all the up trains will now stop for two minutes at Drigh Road Junction and Landhi railway station, allowing passengers who are unable to reach the Cantt and City railway stations due to traffic congestion to board their trains from these additional stops.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and manage traffic flow to minimize inconvenience to citizens.

Motorists were advised to take alternative routes and allow extra time for travel to avoid delays during these peak times. The Traffic Police are actively managing these disruptions to ensure smoother traffic flow across the city.