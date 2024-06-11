Pakistan Railways announces massive reduction in train fares

Pakistan Railways on Tuesday slashed train fares by 25 per cent to facilitate passengers during Eidul Adha 2024 festivities, ARY News reported.

As per details, Pakistan Railways has announced a reduction in fares for three days of Eidul Adha 2024, which will be applicable on all passenger trains except for Eid special trains.

“We are delighted to announce this significant fare reduction as part of our commitment to serving the people of Pakistan,” Pakistan Railways spokesperson stated.

The discount will be available exclusively for current bookings.

Back in May 2024, Pakistan Railways had announced reduction in train fares across various classes.

The economy class fares of some trains had been reduced up to 54% while the air-conditioned class fares reduced by 40%.

Eidul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.