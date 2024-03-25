Pakistan Railways announces schedule of ‘Eid Special Trains’

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways on Monday announced the schedule of the ‘Eid Special Trains’ which will only operate on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr to cater the rush and provide opportunities to celebrate the Islamic festival with their loved ones across the country, ARY News reported.

As per the announced schedule, the first Eid special train is scheduled to depart from Karachi to Peshawar on April 7 at 6 am, while, the second Eid special train will depart from Quetta to Rawalpindi at 10 am on the same day.

Moreover, the Eid festivities continue with the third special train departing from Karachi Cantt to Lahore at 9 pm on April 8.

Lastly, the fourth Eid special train is set to depart from Lahore to Karachi at 5 pm on April 9, allowing passengers to return home after celebrating the joyous occasion with their loved ones.

These special train services aim to accommodate the increased travel demand during the festive period and ensure a smooth and comfortable journey for passengers across Pakistan.