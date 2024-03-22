31.9 C
Karachi
Friday, March 22, 2024
Pakistan railways announces to run special trains on Eid

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways announced to run ‘Eid Special Trains’ on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr to cater to the rush and provide opportunities to celebrate the Islamic festival with their loved ones across the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Railway revealed that the department has completed all the arrangements regarding Eid Special Trains to facilitate the passengers.

To celebrate Eid with their loved ones, he said the foreign nationals, students, government employees, and labours return home via trains, due to which, the department has run special trains every Eid.

Meanwhile, the schedule of the Eid Special Train will be announced soon.

