Pakistan Railways to launch new high-tech business train from THIS date

Pakistan Railways has announced the launch of a new state-of-the-art business train, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the Pakistan Railways will inaugurate the new high-tech business train on July 19.

The new service will feature 28 digitally equipped coaches, complimentary Wi-Fi, and an international-standard dining car, offering passengers a modern and comfortable travel experience.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will formally inaugurate the train in Lahore. The initiative is part of broader efforts to modernize PR.

The modernization drive includes the introduction of digital ticketing systems, enhanced onboard services, and upgraded facilities at railway stations, aimed at improving overall passenger satisfaction and operational efficiency.

In a separate development, the PR plans to outsource various services, including the commercial management of passenger trains.

According to an official from the Ministry of Railways, Pakistan Railways generated over Rs 3,959 million in revenue from the operation of brake and luggage vans over the past three years.

“These operations were carried out both directly by Pakistan Railways and through outsourcing to private contractors,” the official told state-run APP.

He said that the luggage vans have been outsourced through a transparent bidding process during this period. “The outsourcing is done via open tenders which are publicly advertised by the department,” the official said.