Pakistan Railways announces reduction in train fares

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has announced a 10% reduction in train fares, effective from September 23, ARY News reported.

As per details, the fare cut will apply to all AC classes of express and mail trains, as well as all economy classes of passenger trains.

Earlier, the railway department decided to operate 10 passenger trains under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

According to Pakistan Railways officials, the first phase of the privatisation will commence soon and 10 trains will be handed over to private operators under the PPP mode.

The Pakistan Railways asked the interested parties to submit their applications. The technical bids will be opened on the same day.

The trains which will be privatised include Karachi Express, Awam Express, Hazara Express, Bahauddin Zakariya Express, Mehr Express, Sukkur Express, Chenab Express, Mehran Express, Mohenjodaro Passenger Train, Rawalpindi Passenger Train.

In a separate development, Pakistan Railways decided to revive the Sir Syed Express.

According to the notification issued by the Pakistan Railways, Sir Syed Express is being restored from September 1. The train will run between Karachi cantt. to Rawalpindi.