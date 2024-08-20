Railways decides to operate trains under PPP mode

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways has decided to operate 10 passenger trains under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode, ARY News reported.

According to Pakistan Railways officials, the first phase of the privatisation will commence soon and 10 trains will be handed over to private operators under the PPP mode.

The Pakistan Railways asked the interested parties to submit their applications by September 19. The technical bids will be opened on the same day.

The trains which will be privatised include Karachi Express, Awam Express, Hazara Express, Bahauddin Zakariya Express, Mehr Express, Sukkur Express, Chenab Express, Mehran Express, Mohenjodaro Passenger Train, Rawalpindi Passenger Train

Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways approved to issue the tender.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier the Pakistan Railways decided to privatise the train as well but the decision could not be implemented as the interested parties could not meet the required criteria.

Earlier, the Pakistan Railways announced the resumption of Sir Syed Express from September 1.

The Railways department made the big announcement that the train will run between Karachi and Rawalpindi under private sector management from September 1.

The train service was suspended in 2022 due to devastating floods, but now the Railway Department has decided to restart it in partnership with a private logistics company.

The Pakistan Railways also announced that it is all set to launch a ‘Summer Vacation Special Train’ to facilitate and accommodate the passengers.

According to Ministry of Railways, the train will run from Karachi to Rawalpindi from July 5 to July 30.

“All the preparation to launch the train is already completed on the direction of Secretary Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah,” an official said.