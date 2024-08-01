Pakistan Railways decreases fares

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways announced to decrease in fares of all classes of passenger trains which will be in effect from August 3, ARY News reported

According to a Pakistan Railways spokesperson, there is a reduction of 100 to 150 rupees on AC class tickets and Rs 50 in the fare of economy class.

This reduction in fares will be applicable from August 3 on all the passenger trains across the country.

Earlier, In response to the increasing demand during the summer vacation season, Pakistan Railways launched a special train service from Karachi.

The summer vacation special train commenced its journey today, even though two hours behind schedule, carrying more than 1,000 passengers.

Despite the delay, the special train generated significant revenue, with earnings exceeding Rs 4 million. This initiative aims to cater to the surge in travel during the summer holidays and will operate regularly every two days throughout the month of July.

The introduction of this special service underscores Pakistan Railways’ efforts to accommodate the increased travel needs of passengers during peak holiday periods, providing a convenient and affordable travel option for families and individuals alike.