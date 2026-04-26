LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has imposed a ban on the media coverage of railway operations, infrastructure, and restricted areas. It has also prohibited the publishing of any content related to the department without prior written authorization.

In a social media post, Railways informed journalists, bloggers, vloggers, content creators, and social media influencers—as well as railway employees assisting them—that any media coverage regarding the department will now require prior written permission.

Under these new directives, all media personnel and social media platforms are required to obtain written authorization from the Railways Headquarters in Lahore before accessing, filming, photographing, or publishing any content related to the department.

The department warned that failure to comply with these instructions, or any unauthorized access or publishing, may lead to legal and disciplinary action under the relevant laws of Pakistan.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi inaugurated the revamped train at Rawalpindi Railway Station, stating that the initiative is part of broader efforts by Pakistan Railways to modernise the country’s railway system.

The upgraded Safari Train features air-conditioned coaches, improved seating, and a family-friendly environment. It has been redesigned as a tourism-oriented service under Pakistan Railways, offering short stopovers at various stations along the route, along with planned recreational activities.

Passengers will also be able to enjoy extended stays and dining facilities at scenic destinations, including Attock Khurd.

The minister said the launch reflects the government’s focus on enhancing travel comfort while promoting domestic tourism through railways. He noted a rise in passenger occupancy, indicating growing public confidence in rail services.

Abbasi added that the Safari Train initiative is part of wider reforms aimed at upgrading railway infrastructure, improving operational efficiency, and introducing modern facilities across the network.

Officials said the move is expected to strengthen Pakistan Railways’ role in the tourism sector while providing passengers with a more convenient and enjoyable travel experience.

Earlier, Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi announced that Pakistan Railways generated a record daily revenue, surpassing the past 30 years.

According to APP, the minister stated in a video message that the department’s reforms over the past eight months have led to a remarkable increase in daily income, driven by both passenger and freight services.

He revealed that for the last 15 days, Pakistan Railways has been earning nearly Rs300 million per day.

Abbasi added that under the ongoing process of modernisation and reforms, the Pakistan Railways system has been fully digitalised across the country and the organisation is now moving toward sustainable growth.