Pakistan Railways has begun clearing long-outstanding employee payments as part of broader efforts to achieve financial stability and institutional reform.

The department has initiated the payment of travelling allowances owed to Grade IV employees for the past eight years. Officials said Rs70 million had been released for the settlement of these dues, prompting celebrations among staff members.

In a further development, Pakistan Railways has also paid Rs290 million to contractors.

Authorities confirmed that employees’ salary cheques had been forwarded in advance to the State Bank of Pakistan to ensure timely payment.

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi said that punctual disbursements and improved financial management reflected better governance within the organisation.

He added that the department remained committed to strengthening Pakistan Railways through continued financial reforms and institutional restructuring.

Read More: Pakistan Railways launches modernized Safari Train

On April 12, Pakistan Railways launched an upgraded Safari Train service, marking a renewed push to promote rail tourism and improve passenger experience.

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi inaugurated the revamped train at Rawalpindi Railway Station, stating that the initiative is part of broader efforts by Pakistan Railways to modernise the country’s railway system.

The upgraded Safari Train features air-conditioned coaches, improved seating, and a family-friendly environment. It has been redesigned as a tourism-oriented service under Pakistan Railways, offering short stopovers at various stations along the route, along with planned recreational activities.

Passengers will also be able to enjoy extended stays and dining facilities at scenic destinations, including Attock Khurd.