Pakistan Railways decides to resume operations of Fareed Express

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways have decided to resume operations of the Fareed Express from December 22 under private contractors, ARY news reported on Thursday.

The decision was taken during a meeting – chaired by Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique – to review operations of Pakistan Railways.

During the meeting, it was decided to resume operations of the Fareed Express from December 22. The ministry would provide one Air-conditioned coach and two economy class coaches to the operator to increase the number of bogies to 18.

The ministry also announced that a shuttle service will be operated from Malakwal to Pind Dadankhan. The contractor has been to ensure that the train is kept neat and clean and strictly maintains its timings.

Meanwhile, the department also discussed the restructuring of directorate of land and management department of Pakistan railway.

On the other hand, the constables the head constables, and Assistant Sub inspectors grades would also be recommended to be equaled with Punjab police.

