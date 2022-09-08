Railways decides to resume Sukkur-Lahore train operations

Pakistan Railways on Thursday announced to resume train operations on the Sukkur-Lahore route from September 10 as the flood water receded in Sukkur, ARY News reported.

According to the railways officials have decided to resume train operations on he Lahore-Sukkur route. Furthermore, routes from Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar to Rohri would also be resumed by September 10.

Pakistan Railways announced that Khyber Mail would depart from Rohri station on its designated time 5:45 am. The train would travel via, Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi to reach its last stop Peshawar.

It is to be noted that the Pakistan Railways had suspended train operations in the country amid heavy flooding in multiple regions.

However on Monday, train operations were said to remain suspended for 10 more days as several tracks on different localities were still submerged from Nawabshah to Rohri.

The Pakistan Railways’ management decided to extend the suspension of the regular train operations for 10 more days. According to the PR officials, railway tracks on several localities from Rohri to Tando Adam sections were flooded.

The officials had said that it will take at least 10 more days to drain the flood water from the railway tracks. However, the PR officials said that freight operations have been restored on up-track on the controlled speed from 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

