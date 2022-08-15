Pakistan Railways ends discounted fares

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways on Monday clarified that the discount on all train fares that came into effect from July 15 will end on August 16, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that Pakistan Railways had announced a 10 per cent discount on train fares from July 15 that will end at midnight of August 16.

It is pertinent to mention here that Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique had announced 10 per cent cut in fares for the passengers travelling in the economy class of main express trains for a period of one month.

The minister had announced a cut in train fares following a reduction in petroleum prices products.

