Pakistan Railways increases fares

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways on Wednesday jacked up fares of passenger and freight trains following the recent hike in prices of petroleum products.

According to the notification, the railways has announced 10 per cent increase in fares of all shuttle, passenger, express and inter-city trains.

The new train fares will come into effect from August 17 at midnight.

The development comes a day after the caretaker government increased the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs20 per litre amid a rise in global oil rates.

The petrol had increased by Rs17.50 per litre while high-speed diesel (HSD) was hiked by Rs20 per litre. The new fuel prices are effective from August 16 (today).

Earlier on August 1, the former Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government had announced a massive Rs19 per litre increase in the price of petrol and diesel,