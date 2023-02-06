Pakistan Railways introduces RABTA app for passengers

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Railways has shifted the entire system to Railway Automated Booking & Travel Assistance (RABTA) app in order to modernise the operations of the Railway department, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Federal Minister for Railways signed a joint venture with two Chinese companies to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Pakistan Railways with the help of Information Technology (IT).

Railways in collaboration with Chinese companies introduced the RABTA application which will enable passengers to book a ticket or taxi, food and hotel with a single tap.

On this occasion, Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the app will charge an additional Rs9 from the passenger on each railway ticket, while a discussion is underway with the federal government about the issue of excise duty on air tickets.

The federal minister further said that the application will also enable citizens to parcel booking and track train timings.

He said that this service is introduced on a revenue-sharing basis with China, and this app is an important step in improving the operational matters of Railways.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Railways increased the railway fares on Feb 01 following the recent hike in petroleum products across the country.

According to details, the railway ministry raised the fares of trains by eight per cent with immediate effect. The fare increase will be applied to all trains and all classes, excluding Green Line.

In a statement, a Railways spokesman said that the recent increase in diesel prices put an additional burden of over Rs10 million per day, adding that in this regard, the ministry decided to raise the faires.

Comments